WATCH: Riley Greene belts walk-off home run as Tigers top Royals

The Detroit News

Riley Greene's first major-league home run was a big one.

With one out in the bottom of the ninth, Greene walloped a 1-0 pitch over the wall at Comerica Park's center field on Saturday, pushing the Tigers past the Royals, 4-3.

Greene's blast was the second of back-to-back home runs in the ninth off Royals reliever Joel Payamps, following Victor Reyes' shot to tie the game at 3.

Greene, a rookie outfielder who made his major-league debut on June 18, finished 2-for-4 with a triple and three runs scored.