Monday's MLB: Daughter of Blue Jays 1B coach died in Va. tubing accident

Associated Press

Richmond, Va. — The 17-year-old daughter of Toronto Blue Jays first base coach Mark Budzinski died in a boating accident in Virginia over the weekend, authorities said Monday.

Julia Budzinski was one of two girls who fell off a tube being pulled behind a boat on the James River in Richmond on Saturday, Virginia Department of Wildlife Resources spokesperson Paige Pearson said.

As the boat operator returned to get the girls out of the water, the boat hit a wave, causing it to be pushed on top of Budzinski and striking her with the propeller, Pearson said. The boat driver and the operator of another passing boat jumped into the water to try to rescue Budzinski, who was pronounced dead at a hospital.

Pearson said no foul play is suspected and alcohol was not a factor. “It was a terrible accident,” she said.

As news of the accident spread, a vigil was held Sunday night at Glen Allen High School, where Budzinski was a rising senior and played soccer and other sports.

“It was a very happy, fun last day on Earth for her,” her mother, Monica Budzinski, said at the vigil. “She was happy, laughing, having a good time and that’s the way I’m going to remember her.”

Mark Budzinski left the Blue Jays in the third inning of the second game of the team’s doubleheader against the Rays on Saturday after learning of his daughter’s death.

The Blue Jays later issued a statement saying he would take some time away from the team to grieve with his family.

There was a moment of silence for Julia Budzinski before Sunday’s series finale.

“My heart breaks for Bud,” Toronto manager Charlie Montoyo said after the game. “There’s good men and great men. He’s a great man. He’s a special kind of person. His family is great. The only thing I can share about what happened is that he left a note for the team. He did this while going through a tragedy, and that tells you everything about him.”

Mark Budzinski, a University of Richmond graduate, played four games for the Cincinnati Reds in 2003 and retired in 2005. After managing in Cleveland’s minor league system, he joined the then-Indians’ big league staff in 2017. Toronto hired Budzinski in November 2018.

Monday's games

(At) Boston 4, Tampa Bay 0: Trevor Story hit a solo homer, Kutter Crawford pitched 5 1/3 innings of two-hit relief and the Red Sox won their eighth straight Fourth of July game.

Franchy Cordero added an RBI single for the Red Sox, who won their second straight game and improved to just 9-16 against AL East rivals.

Tampa Bay had its three-game winning streak halted. The Rays had just two hits, both singles.

Crawford (2-2) struck out eight and walked one, and John Schreiber got five outs for third save. Josh Fleming (2-4) gave up four runs in five innings of relief.

(At) Baltimore 7, Texas 6 (10): Jorge Mateo limped to first base when Matt Moore (3-1) hit him near the left knee with the bases loaded in the 10th.

Rookie Adley Rutschman tied the score against Joe Barlow with a two-out RBI double in the ninth that hit off the right-field wall.

Baltimore got its sixth walkoff win and reached the season’s midpoint at 37-44, a vast improvement from 27-54 at the halfway point last year. Bryan Baker (3-3) struck out two in a hitless 10th.

Miami 3, (at) Washington 2: Bryan De La Cruz hit a two-run homer off the foul pole in the 10th, a drive off Tanner Rainey (1-3).

Miami beat the Nationals for the 12th time in 13 games this year, including seven in a row. They extended their winning streak to five.

Jimmy Yacabonis (1-1) got the win after pitching a scoreless ninth, and Dylan Floro got his second save in as many days – his first two this season.

(At) Houston 7, Kansas City 6: Yordan Álvarez his 24th homer, a tiebreaking, two-out drive off Scott Barlow (2-2) in the ninth as Houston overcame a 5-0 fourth-inning deficit and won its seventh straight.

Kyle Tucker sparked a three-run eighth with a two-run single, and Houston won for the 15th time in 18 games.

Ryne Stanek (1-0) pitched a scoreless ninth.

(At) Milwaukee 5, Chicago Cubs 2: Victor Caratini hit a three-run homer off Scott Effross (1-4) with two outs in the 10th after striking out in his four previous at-bats.

Brad Boxberger (3-1) struck out out Willson Contreras and Ian Happ. to escape a bases-loaded jam in the 10th.

Seiya Suzuki, playing for the first time since May 26 after recovering from a sprained left ring finger, hit a go-ahead, inside-the-park homer in the ninth. The drive against Josh Hader ricocheted off an angled portion of the wall, bounced past center fielder Jonathan Davis and rolled along the warning track back toward right.

David Robertson forced in the tying run with a four-pitch, bases-loaded walk to Christian Yelich in the bottom half.

Seattle 8, (at) San Diego 2: Prized rookie Julio Rodriguez hit a monster two-run homer, Cal Raleigh drove in four runs and Chris Flexen pitched Seattle past San Diego.

The Mariners won their third straight and sixth in seven games. The Padres lost for the eighth time in 11 games.

Flexen (5-8) permitted four hits in 6 2/3 innings before three relievers finished off the slumping Padres. Trent Grisham hit a two-run homer in the ninth.

Rodriguez connected off Sean Manaea (3-4) in the fourth to make it 4-0. It was his 15th homer this season and 12th in his last 40 games. He became the first player in big league history with 15 home runs and 20 stolen bases in his first 81 games.

New York Mets 7, (at) Cincinnati 4: Brandon Nimmo and Francisco Lindor homered to lead New York over Cincinnati.

Taijuan Walker (7-2) struck out nine in six innings as the Mets won their second straight after losing four of five. The NL East leaders improved to 50-30, and ace right-hander Max Scherzer returns Tuesday night after being sidelined since May 18 by a strained left oblique muscle.

Nick Senzel and Brandon Drury homered for last-place Cincinnati, which lost for the fifth time in six games. Reds rookie Hunter Greene (3-10) was tagged for six runs in 5 1/3 innings.

Walker allowed three runs and four hits. Seth Lugo pitched the ninth for his third save.

(At) Arizona 8, San Francisco 3: Madison Bumgarner beat his former team and Arizona sent San Francisco to its fifth straight loss.

Last season, the Giants went 17-2 against Arizona in winning the NL West title. But in the first of their 19 meetings this year, Bumgarner (4-8) and the Diamondbacks prevailed.

Bumgarner, now in his third season with Arizona after helping the Giants win three World Series championships, allowed three runs in five innings.

Carlos Rodón (7-5) gave up four runs in five innings, striking out seven.