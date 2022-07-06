Even Tigers manager AJ Hinch is curious: What did Rays 'unlock' in red-hot Isaac Paredes?

Detroit — The trade was overwhelmingly applauded at the time.

At least from the fans' perspective, it's quite the opposite now — the Tigers' spring swap, which landed Detroit a slugger in Austin Meadows and sent an unproven prospect to Tampa Bay in Isaac Paredes.

Paredes has been on absolute tear in Tampa Bay, with 13 homers and 28 RBIs in 43 games. He has a .902 OPS, while no Tiger who has played at least as many games has an OPS over .720. Meanwhile, Meadows has had a disastrous year, because of a variety of ailments. He has yet to homer.

More: Is the worst finally over for Austin Meadows? Tigers sure hope so

"No. 1, we knew Isaac Paredes was a good player. He had never hit for power," Tigers manager AJ Hinch said Wednesday morning during his weekly appearance on the "Stoney and Jansen" show on 97.1 The Ticket. "That, to me, is the curiosity. What did they unlock?

"He looks like he's launching to left field way more than I saw here. ... Even some of the balls last year with us, he'd swing as hard as he could and hit the ball to the warning track.

"For whatever reason, he didn't barrel balls and didn't get balls over 100 mph."

Over parts of the past two seasons, Paredes, now 23, played in 57 games for the Tigers and hit two home runs. He never hit more than 15 home runs in any full minor-league season.

Now, he's got 13 bombs, and no Tiger has more than seven. Paredes has three multi-homer games, including three against the New York Yankees and two in one game against the Tigers.

After a recent home run in Toronto, video circulated on social media caught someone yelling from the Rays' dugout: "The Tigers are f------ idiots."

Hinch would vehemently dispute that, given the Tigers did trade for him, before they traded him away April 5 with Detroit seeking a lineup upgrade in the wake of Riley Greene's foot injury. Paredes was acquired July 30, 2017, from the Chicago Cubs along with Jeimer Candelario for Alex Avila and Justin Wilson.

"A little bit of perspective," Hinch said on 97.1, before the Tigers and Cleveland Guardians were to wrap up a four-game series at Comerica Park. "We can't be dumb for trading for him for the first time, and dumb for trading him the second time.

"There wasn't a path to the big leagues for him with us. That was obvious."

The Tigers were set on infielders going into the 2022 season, with Candelario at third coming off a big 2021 season, new free-agent signing Javier Báez at short, Jonathan Schoop back at second, plus Ryan Kreidler was advancing rapidly in the minor leagues before he got hurt.

The Tigers believed they were at least fringe contenders entering this season, and were counting on Greene to be a cornerstone of the lineup in center field.

Shortly before camp broke, he suffered a foot fracture, and the Tigers needed another outfield bat. They got Meadows, who makes just $4 million a year, isn't free-agent eligible till 2025, and was fresh off a 27-homer, 106-RBI season, after he hit 33 homers in the previous full season, 2019.

Meadows, 27, is back on the injured list with strains in both Achilles; he was set to start a rehab stint with Triple-A Toledo on Wednesday night in Omaha, Nebraska. Best-case scenario, he returns next week.

"The offensive need was very real and we had a chance to get a middle-of-the-order bat," Hinch told 97.1. "We didn't think Paredes was a washout. ... (The Rays) are smart, too. It makes you think about how we didn't untap the power.

"That's where we look internally. What did we see? What did we not see?"

Tigers general manager Al Avila, who's been roasted on sports-talk radio for the past several years, but especially this year, and especially lately over the Paredes-Meadows trade, didn't immediately return a message from The News on Wednesday, requesting he speak on Hinch's comments.

The Rays, of course, are known for being among the best talent developers in the game. They have to be. They've got a bare-bones payroll. It's why fans hold their breath when their team trades with them. The Tigers, on the flip side, don't have the best reputation on that front, though Hinch pushes back there, as well, given all the young pitchers have thrived at times this season amid a flurry of injuries to top-of-the-rotation and back-of-the-bullpen guys. Several pitchers who have stepped up weren't even prime draft picks. Hinch also points to Greene, who's finally arrived (and been on fire), and Spencer Torkelson (he's struggled), as well as Akil Baddoo, a Rule 5 pickup who was electric in 2021 before falling on hard times early in 2022. Baddoo is hating up at Toledo and could return after the All-Star break.

Baseball, as we're constantly reminded, is a game about sample size — and while Paredes is absolutely raking now, even earning an American League player-of-the-week award along the way, he's still just 43 games into the season, and 100 games into his major league career.

Once up a time, Chris Shelton had a 1.023 OPS through 43 games in 2006. He finished at the year at .806, still plenty decent, but a sharp decline from his peak. Shelton, as an example, was dealt by the Tigers less than two years after the best run of his career, and was out of Major League Baseball by 2010.

"He's having a tremendous first half," Hinch told 97.1, of Paredes. "If anything, we're always evaluating what we've seen in players while they've been on our watch.

"You wish him well."

We're running a new-subscriber special. Support local journalism, and subscribe here.

tpaul@detroitnews.com

Twitter: @tonypaul1984