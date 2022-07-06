Tigers' Wily Peralta the latest in a long line of pitchers lost to IL in 2022

Detroit — Suppose it was Wily Peralta's turn.

The Tigers on Wednesday announced that Peralta was latest pitcher heading to the injured list, after suffering a left hamstring strain in Tuesday's 11-4 win over the Cleveland Guardians at Comerica Park.

It's the first time on the IL this year for Peralta, 33, shocking given all the team's injuries to pitchers in 2022. Tuesday was his 23rd appearance of the season; he has a 2.16 ERA to go with a 1.410 WHIP. He's been one of several good stories for a Tigers' bullpen that's been among the best in the American League.

Peralta, a right-hander, has spent the last two seasons with Detroit, working as a starter for most of 2021. He signed as a free agent in February 2021, after spending time in the major leagues with the Kansas City Royals (two seasons) and the Milwaukee Brewers (six seasons).

To replace him on the roster, the Tigers recalled right-hander Will Vest from Triple-A Toledo. Vest had just been sent down Tuesday. Vest, 27, has a 3.41 ERA and 1.138 WHIP in 26 appearances out of the bullpen.

The Tigers on Wednesday were set to go for a four-game sweep over the Guardians. That would match their longest winning streak of the season, which occurred from May 13-16 with three wins over the Baltimore Orioles and one over the Tampa Bay Rays.

We're running a new-subscriber special. Support local journalism, and subscribe here.

tpaul@detroitnews.com

Twitter: @tonypaul1984