Wednesday's MLB: White Sox 'dancing in the locker room' after comeback win over Twins

Mark Gonzalez

Associated Press

Chicago — Andrew Vaughn tied the game with a two-run homer in the eighth inning, and Leury Garcia hit a game-ending single in the 10th to give the Chicago White Sox a 9-8 victory over the Minnesota Twins on Wednesday.

The White Sox trailed five times in the game and tied it each time before taking their first and only lead in extra innings to avoid a three-game sweep. Chicago snapped a seven-game losing streak to the AL Central-leading Twins and will host the Tigers in a four-game series beginning Thursday in Chicago.

“I was dancing in the locker room,” White Sox manager Tony La Russa said. “Pulled something, too.”

Playing his first game since April 23, Eloy Jiménez made an immediate impact for the White Sox, hitting a two-run homer in the fourth inning that tied the game 3-all and an RBI single in the seventh that made it 6-6.

Jiménez had been sidelined with a torn tendon in his left hamstring. He also made a difficult catch before running into the netting down the left-field line to end the sixth.

“It was one of the days you feel like, ‘Yeah, I’m back,’” Jimenez said.

Jorge Polanco homered twice, both times giving Minnesota the lead.

Jose Ruiz (1-0) walked Jose Miranda to start the 10th but got out of trouble with an inning-ending double play.

In the bottom of the inning, automatic runner Adam Engel advanced to third on a passed ball by catcher Ryan Jeffers as Josh Harrison walked. Engel scored on Garcia’s hit off Jovani Moran (0-1).

“Unfortunately, things haven’t gone our way for most of the season, but we haven’t stopped working,” Garcia said. “We’ve been working hard, and today was a good day for us.”

Vaughn hit his game-tying homer off reliever Trevor Megill with two out in the eighth, and he robbed Gilberto Celestino of a hit by making a leaping catch at first base in the ninth.

“We pitched well when we needed to,” Vaughn said. “We hit well when we needed to and got the win out of it.”

Luis Arraez had four hits for the Twins, extending his hitting streak against the White Sox to 15 games. Arraez is batting .441 (26 for 59) during those contests.

Gio Urshela put the Twins ahead 8-6 in the eighth with a two-run homer off Matt Foster.

Luis Robert hit a two-run homer in the fifth for Chicago.

Polanco had the fifth multi-homer game of his career and first since Sept. 11, 2021, hitting a two-run shot in the fifth off Lance Lynn and a solo drive in the seventh off Kendall Graveman.

White Sox designated hitter Jose Abreu extended his hitting streak to 11 games with an RBI double in the first.

More games

Chicago Cubs 2, (at) Milwaukee 1: P.J. Higgins hit a tiebreaking two-out double off Josh Hader in the ninth inning, and the Chicago Cubs rallied for a 2-1 victory over the Milwaukee Brewers on Wednesday.

After Brewers starter Corbin Burnes threw seven shutout innings, the Cubs broke through against Milwaukee’s bullpen by scoring in each of the last two frames. The Cubs took two of three at Milwaukee and have followed a 10-game losing streak by winning four straight series.

Patrick Wisdom led off the ninth with a walk for Chicago and stole second one out later. Higgins brought home Wisdom by sending a 1-1 slider from Hader (0-2) just inside the right-field line.

David Robertson retired the side in order for his 12th save in 16 opportunities.

Keston Hiura homered for the Brewers. Mychal Givens (5-0) worked the eighth for Chicago.

Toronto 2, (at) Oakland 1: Bo Bichette hit a tiebreaking homer in the eighth inning off Domingo Acevedo (1-2) and Toronto rallied past Oakland to snap a five-game skid.

The Blue Jays’ Matt Chapman homered against his former team for the second straight day.

Ramón Laureano homered for the A’s, who failed to complete their first sweep of the season.

Blue Jays starter José Berríos pitched six strong innings, allowing one run on four hits with six strikeouts and a walk. Adam Cimber (8-2) followed with two perfect frames.

Jordan Romano worked the ninth for his 18th save in 21 opportunities.