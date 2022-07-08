Tigers' Miguel Cabrera, at age 39, selected to his 12th All-Star team

Chicago — Looks who’s going back to the All-Star Game for the first time since 2016.

That’s right, at age 39, Miguel Cabrera was named to the American League All-Star team Friday morning. Cabrera and St. Louis Cardinals' Albert Pujols were selected to the game as legends picks by commissioner Rob Manfred.

It will be Cabrera's 12th All-Star appearance and, regardless of how he was chosen, he was most deserving. Going into play Friday, his .308 batting average was eighth in the American League.

“I think he should be an All-Star in his own right,” Tigers manager AJ Hinch told reporters on Wednesday. “I figure he could take it either way because he’s both, for what he’s doing for our offense with runners in scoring position and certainly the career achievement. If the commissioner wants to add him as a legend, he’s spot on.

“But when you look around at the guys on our team, he’s certainly a viable candidate on his own.”

He’s hitting singles, yes, but those singles are producing runs — something the Tigers until recently struggled mightily to do. He’s hitting .386 with runners in scoring position, with 28 RBIs and a .909 OPS.

Last season he hit the 500-home run plateau. Earlier this season, he collected his 3,000th hit and 600th double. He’s one of three players to hit all three of those markers, joining Pujols and Hank Aaron.

Manfred exercising the new legends clause in the new collective bargaining agreement that gives him the power to add an extra player to each roster in recognition of a player’s career achievement.

“I am delighted that Albert Pujols and Miguel Cabrera have agreed to participate in the All-Star Game," Manfred said in a statement. "Albert and Miguel are two of the most accomplished players of their generation. They have also represented the baseball traditions of the Dominican Republic and Venezuela with excellence for the last two decades.

"Albert and Miguel are two all-time greats whose achievements warrant this special recognition.”

Pujols is expected to retire after this season. Cabrera’s contract runs through 2023.

The All-Star Game will be played at Dodger Stadium in Los Angeles on Tuesday, July 19.

