Tigers closer Gregory Soto earns spot on American League All-Star team

Gregory Soto is heading to the All-Star Game for the second straight year.

The 27-year-old closer has pitched 30⅓ innings this season and has an ERA of 2.67 to go along with 31 strikeouts. In his 19 save opportunities this season, he's come through in 17 of them.

Soto pitched one-third of an inning in Sunday's 4-2 loss to the White Sox.

Miguel Cabrera and Soto will be the lone players representing the Tigers on the American League squad. Cabrera, who has the highest batting average on the team with .295, was tabbed as a legacy selection Friday.

Sota's 2.67 ERA is by far the lowest of Soto's career, nearly 0.75 less than his mark last season, which was 3.39.

Soto signed with the Tigers as an international free agent in 2012 and made his MLB debut in 2019. He is in his fourth season in the big leagues.

