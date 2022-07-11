Déjà vu again: Pasquantino homers again as Royals stop Tigers, 3-1

Kansas City, Mo. — Royals first baseman Vinnie Pasquantino has his own unique brand of déjà vu. It only happens when he’s batting against Michael Pineda.

Pasquantino has hit two home runs in his young big-league career.

The first was on July 1 at Comerica Park. It came leading off the fourth inning on the first pitch from Pineda.

The other came Monday, leading off the fourth inning on the first pitch from Pineda.

Freaky.

Pasquantino wasn’t done. He ripped an RBI single off Pineda in the bottom of the sixth inning, breaking a 1-1 tie and sending the Royals to a 3-1 win over the Tigers in Game 1 of a doubleheader at Kauffman Stadium.

The Tigers had tied the game in the sixth inning, finally scoring a run against Royals right-hander Brad Keller. Riley Greene led off with a single, went to second on a ground out and to third on a single by Harold Castro.

He scored on a wild pitch-strikeout by Miguel Cabrera. Cabrera whiffed on a pitch that hit on the plate and bounced to the backstop.

It was the first run the Tigers scored off Keller in 11 innings. And the last one on this day.

Of Keller's 91 pitches, 80 were four-seam fastballs and sliders. He gave up just three singles and a walk. He struck out eight and got 14 swings-and-misses and 15 called strikes with those two pitches.

More: Torkelson 'keeping his head above water'; Austin Meadows shut down again

The Royals' third run came courtesy of a throwing error by shortstop Javier Baez. With the bases loaded and two outs, and one run in already in the sixth, reliever Andrew Chafin got catcher Cam Gallagher to hit a routine ground ball to Baez.

Baez initially came up looking to get the force at second, but the runner, Edward Olivares, was already at the bag. Baez didn’t have time then to reset and threw flat-footed to first. Spencer Torkelson, who has scooped Baez’s throws out of the dirt all season, couldn’t save this one.

Twitter@cmccosky