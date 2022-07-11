Monday's MLB: Mets’ Alonso to try for 3rd straight Home Run Derby title

Associated Press

Atlanta — Mets slugger Pete Alonso will try to become the first player to win the All-Star Home Run Derby in three consecutive years against a field that will also include Ronald Acuña Jr.

The New York first baseman confirmed Monday he is one of eight participants in the July 18 competition at Dodger Stadium in Los Angeles.

“It’s a really fun event, and it’s going to be super exciting,” Alonso said before the Mets played at Atlanta on Monday night. “I have a really good plan to go into it and, again, I have just so much fun. I don’t think anyone has more fun than I do, especially when it comes to this event.”

Dave Jauss, who was the Mets’ bench coach and is now a Washington Nationals special assistant, will pitch to Alonso for the second straight Derby.

“Just need to give him about two pots of coffee for before and a case of Bud Lite for after, and he said he’s good to go,” Alonso said.

Alonso hit 74 total home runs in last year’s Derby at Denver’s Coors Field and beat Baltimore’s Trey Mancini 23-22 in the final round. Alonso joined Ken Griffey Jr. (1998-99) and Yoenis Céspedes (2013-14) in winning consecutive titles. Griffey also won in 1994 and is the only three-time champion.

Acuña, the Atlanta Braves star who will be a starting outfielder for the National League, will compete in his second Home Run Derby. Acuña was eliminated by Alonso in 2019, when he set a career high with 41 homers.

Acuña will compete in the Derby even though he is not one of seven Atlanta players with 10 or more homers.

Acuña entered Monday night’s game against the Mets hitting .274 with eight homers. He missed 19 games at the start of the season as he continued his recovery from reconstructive surgery on his right knee.

Acuña was the NL’s leader in All-Star voting.

Joey Gallo, Shohei Ohtani, Matt Olson, Salvador Pérez, Juan Soto and Trevor Story also competed last year.

There was no Derby in 2020, when the All-Star Game scheduled for Dodger Stadium was canceled due to the coronavirus pandemic.

Alonso won the 2019 Derby at Cleveland as a rookie when he defeated Vladimir Guerrero Jr. in the final round, also by 23-22. Guerrero, whose father won the event in 2007, hit 91 total homers but tired in the final round.

Big Papi's induction speech

David Ortiz made a Hall of Fame career out of staring down pitchers with the game on the line.

Looking out at the Cooperstown crowd for his induction speech – that’s a whole different story.

“I can’t wait for it to be over with,” the longtime Red Sox slugger said this month as he looked ahead to his July 24 enshrinement ceremony. “I’m freaking out about the whole thing. Too much. Too much going on.”

A 10-time All-Star who helped Boston win three World Series championships, Ortiz became the 58th first-ballot Hall of Famer when he was the only player elected by the Baseball Writers’ Association of America. Era committee selections Gil Hodges, Jim Kaat, Minnie Miñoso, Tony Oliva, Bud Fowler and Buck O’Neil will join him in the Class of 2022.

Ortiz batted .286 and hit 541 home runs with 1,768 RBIs in a 20-year career with the Red Sox and Twins. He also had a .289 average with 17 homers and 61 RBIs in nine postseasons – batting .688 to earn MVP honors in the 2013 World Series.

Among all those hits were game-winners that earned him a reputation as one of the most clutch hitters in baseball history, including back-to-back, extra-inning walk-offs in Games 4 and 5 of the 2004 AL championship series against the Yankees, when the Red Sox became the first major league team to overcome a 0-3 deficit in a best-of-seven series. They went on to sweep St. Louis in the World Series for their first title since 1918.

To Ortiz, that was just part of being a ballplayer.

“I’m not saying it’s easy. But you get used to it,” he said. “I had a 20-year career. That was expected. You don’t expect to be on a podium being inducted into the Hall of Fame any day.”

Adding to the stress: He will be working the July 19 All-Star Game in Los Angeles for Fox.

“I’ve never had so much on my plate,” he said. “I’m a guy that’s good at handling things. But it’s a lot.”

Ortiz said he hadn’t made much progress on what he will say at the induction ceremony but that he mostly wanted to thank people who helped him along the way.

“My speech is not going to be anything crazy. It’s not going to be anything to take me three hours,” he said. “I have some significant people in my life and my career.”

The soon-to-be Hall of Famer spoke to The Associated Press to discuss his new eyeglass line. The Zenni glasses feature names like “Santo Domingo” and “PapiVision” and even “Gold Glove” for the player who never won one of those and spent more time as designated hitter than any previous Cooperstown inductee.