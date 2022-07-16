Dillon Dingler, Wilmer Flores see some action in 2022 MLB All-Star Futures Game

Some of the best young talent in the minor leagues was on display in Dodger Stadium on Saturday for the 2022 MLB All-Star Futures Game, including Detroit Tigers' prospects Dillon Dingler and Wilmer Flores.

Flores, 21, who was promoted from high-A to AA this year, pitched 2/3 of an inning in the showcase. The righty forced Philadelphia prospect Logan O'Hoppe into a groundout to start the seventh and final inning before allowing Cubs prospect Pete Crow-Armstrong to shoot a double into the left-field corner.

A balk pushed Crow-Armstrong to third base, and Flores' day was done after Milwaukee's Joey Wiemer flew out to deep right field. Crow-Armstrong tagged up and scored on the play.

Flores has started 10 games since being promoted to the Erie SeaWolves, posting a 2.36 ERA in 42 innings. He has struck out 52 and walked eight.

Dingler had one at-bat in the futures game, grounding out on a slow dribbler down the middle of the infield in the sixth inning.

The 23-year-old catcher has appeared in 72 games with the SeaWolves this season, hitting .236 and registering 41 RBIs and eight home runs.

The American League defeated the National League, 6-4.

