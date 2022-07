The Detroit News

The Detroit Tigers will head to the All-Star break a little earlier than planned.

Sunday's series finale at Cleveland was postponed because of inclement weather in the forecast.

The game has been rescheduled for Monday, Aug. 15, as part of a traditional doubleheader. The first game begins at 3:10 p.m.

The Tigers head to the All-Star break with a 37-55, fourth in the American League Central Division.