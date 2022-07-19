Alan Trammell, Lance Parrish gear up for 12th annual baseball camp at Wayne State

The Detroit News

Detroit — It doesn't get much better than this if you are a developing baseball player. Three days of instruction from Tigers legends Alan Trammell and Lance Parrish?

Let's go.

For the 12th straight year, Trammell and Parrish will host a baseball camp together at Wayne State University. This year it will run from July 26-28 and it's open to players ages 7-18.

The cost is $125 each day and clinics and drills will be conducted on Wayne State's athletic campus including Harwell Field, Tom Adams Field, Gary Bryce Field and the Doris J. & Donald L. Duchene Sr. Athletic Facility.

Members of the Wayne State baseball program — coaches, student-athletes and guest coaches — will assist with drill work.

Each day begins at 9 a.m. (registration at 8 a.m.) and concludes at 1 p.m. Players will be placed into groups based on age and participate in camp curriculum within their age bracket.

"It has been a terrific honor to partner with baseball legends Alan Trammell and Lance Parrish for this camp experience," Wayne State head coach Ryan Kelley said in a statement. "Partnering with our program, they bring tremendous professional experience, leadership and a commitment to teach.

"If you are motivated to learn, have fun, and work hard, this is the baseball camp experience for you."

The Tuesday and Wednesday sessions will focus on catching and playing shortstop — as you might guess with Trammell and Parrish running things — with added focus on hitting. Thursday will be a full camp with simulated game experiences with higher-level campers being evaluated.

Go to WayneStatebaseballcamps.com for registration forms.