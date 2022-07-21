Tigers place Beau Brieske on 15-day IL, reinstate Jose Cisnero from bereavement list

After heading into the All-Star break with three straight quality starts, right-handed pitcher Beau Brieske has been placed on the 15-day injured list, the Tigers announced Thursday.

The team said it's "right forearm soreness" that's keeping the 24-year-old sidelined.

His stint on the IL is retroactive to July 18.

In a corresponding move, the Tigers reinstated José Cisnero from the bereavement list after he was placed there July 15.

"I got a call this morning. He's had a family emergency and he was leaving the team immediately," manager AJ Hinch said last Friday of Cisnero. "We will respect his privacy but it is heartbreaking for him."

Cisnero, who has a 3.65 ERA this season over 61⅔ innings, is eligible to pitch in Detroit's doubleheader against Oakland on Thursday.

More roster moves

In a move also made before their doubleheader against the A's, the Tigers recalled both Zack Short and Kody Clemens from Triple-A Toledo.

The duo is joining the team in exchange for Spencer Torkelson, who was optioned to Toledo on Sunday, and Will Vest, who was placed on paternity leave Thursday.

Right-handed pitcher Garrett Hill was also named the 27th man for Thursday's doubleheader.

The rookie has appeared in two games this season, with a pair of up-and-down starts. His first, against Cleveland on July 4, was a quality outing in which he allowed just one run in six innings of work.

When he matched up against the Chicago White Sox five days later, however, things went sideways, as he gave up six runs over five innings.

Pinch-hitting for radio

With Dan Dickerson missing Thursday's doubleheader due to a family obligation, Double-A Erie broadcaster Greg Gania and former Tigers pitcher Doug Fister stepped in to do the games over the radio.

Fister enjoyed a 10-year MLB career and spent two seasons in Detroit from 2012-13.

The righty threw a total of 370⅓ innings in his 59 games as a Tiger, finishing with 296 strikeouts and a 3.57 ERA.

