Tigers put trade deadline in the rearview by grinding out a win over Twins

Minneapolis — When the trade deadline expired and the dust finally settled on a steamy Tuesday night at Target Field, the Tigers got about trying to salvage something out of the rest of this disappointing season.

Good start.

Rookie Riley Greene, who was in a 0-for-11 skid and had struck out five of his previous seven at-bats, produced two hits, including a single in the seventh that broke a 3-3 tie and sent the Tigers to a 5-3 win over the Central Division-leading Twins.

In the fifth inning, Greene lined a double off the right-field chalk line off lefty reliever Jovani Moran that tied the game at 2.

Greene’s big-league baptism is certainly one of the focus points the rest of the way.

Akil Baddoo will be under the microscope, as well. Part of the reason the Tigers so aggressively shopped Robbie Grossman was to clear the decks for Baddoo. The Tigers need him to prove he can a major piece of the outfield next season.

Baddoo, who is expected to get regular starts going forward, drew a walk in the third inning and, in the pivotal three-run seventh, singled home the tying run.

But his throwing arm continues to be a concern. Luis Arraez challenged him in the third inning, tagging on a shallow fly ball by Nick Gordon. Baddoo’s throw was on the first-base side of home plate. In the fourth, Jake Cave challenged him again, taking second on a routine single. Baddoo’s throw again was wide of the target.

And speaking of salvageable parts, right-hander Matt Manning made his first big-league start since April 16, missing three-plus months with a shoulder injury. The Tigers need to know how much they’ll be able to use him next season. Even if he makes 10 or 11 starts, he may still be under 100 innings this season.

That means he will likely have his workload restricted at some point in 2023.

His start Tuesday was encouraging, if not entirely smooth and clean. There was traffic on the bases in every inning. He gave up five hits and walked four in his five innings but was able to limit the damage to three runs.

He used all five of his pitches. His four-seam fastball sat at 92 mph and hit 94.5 mph, and his slider got four swings and misses. And he didn’t give up a ton of hard contact (average exit velocity 87.6 mph), although the changeup he hung to rookie Mark Contreras in the third inning was obliterated. It left the bat at 107 mph and traveled 407 feet into the seats in right field.

It was Contreras’ first big-league homer.

And as Michael Fulmer sat in the Twins' bullpen, wearing No. 52, his former mates made the two-run lead stand up. Jason Foley, Andrew Chafin, Joe Jimenez and Gregory Soto each pitched a scoreless inning.

Soto, who threw 29 pitches on Monday night, earned his 20th save of the season.

