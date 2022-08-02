Tigers trade reliever Michael Fulmer to the Twins for prospect

The Detroit News

The Tigers have traded reliever Michael Fulmer to the Minnesota Twins, the Tigers announced Tuesday afternoon, just minutes before the 6 p.m. trade deadline.

In return, the Tigers will receive right-hander Sawyer Gipson-Long.

Fulmer, 29, was among the longest-tenured Tigers players, having spent six seasons with the team, including his first season in 2016, when he was the American League rookie of the year. He followed that with an All-Star season in 2017, when he finished 10-12 with a 2.85 ERA.

Gipson-Long, 24, is a minor-league prospect and has made 18 appearances, with 17 starts, between Single-A Cedar Rapids and Double-A Wichita this season. He has an 8-6 record with an ERA of 4.23, with 87 strikeouts.

He was selected in the sixth round by the Twins in the 2019 MLB Draft, following his college career at Mercer University. Gipson-Long, 6-foot-4 and 225 pounds, appeared in 44 games, including 42 starts, in his professional career, posting a 16-15 record with a 4.49 ERA. (202.2IP/101ER) and 244 strikeouts.

Fulmer has gradually transitioned from starting pitcher to reliever since 2020, and he has pitched in 41 games out of the Tigers' bullpen this season, posting a 3-4 record with two saves, a 3.20 ERA and 39 strikeouts.