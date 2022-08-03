Michael Fulmer debuts as Twins topple Tigers

Minneapolis — He was thankful it didn’t happen on Tuesday. It would have been a lot for Michael Fulmer to be traded from the Tigers to the Twins about two hours before the game and have to pitch against his former mates the same night.

But he knew that moment was coming.

Sure enough, he was summoned into the game in the sixth inning of the Twins’ 4-1 win in the series finals over the Tigers Wednesday at Target Field.

BOX SCORE: Twins 4, Tigers 1

It was business as usual, though, only in a red uniform. Protecting a one-run lead at the time, Fulmer got Javier Baez to ground out to short. He tipped his cap to his new shortstop Carlos Correa for his efforts.

Harold Castro poked a single to center, his third hit, and got a wry smile from Fulmer. He’d seen that before.

Next up was Eric Haase, who has caught Fulmer more than anyone except James McCann. Thus, it was a little surprising Haase stood looking at an elevated slider for strike three. It’s probably the same pitch he would’ve called if he was calling Fulmer's pitches in that spot.

With Willi Castro at the plate, Harold Castro tried to pull a fast one on his buddy. He broke for second before Fulmer started his delivery, trying to catch him napping. Didn’t. Fulmer stepped off the rubber and calmly threw Castro out at second.

He looked back at him as if to say, “What are doing?”

As awkward as it might have been, Fulmer wasn’t the Tigers’ chief problem on this day. It was Twins’ rookie starter Joe Ryan.

They seemed to have the right plan against him — hunt his fastball. He’s got a good one and he has thrown it 57.6% of the time this season. So the Tigers went into the box ready to attack heaters.

But readiness is only one part of the process.

Ryan threw his 91-92 mph fastball 62 times, 79% of his pitches over his five innings Wednesday. The Tigers swung at 41 of them, whiffing on 16 of them. They took 12 for strikes and the six they put in play had a mild average exit velocity of 74.6 mph.

They were ready for it. Just couldn’t hit it. Ryan bullied them with it. Eight of his nine strikeouts came off fastballs, all swinging third strikes.

Ryan allowed three hits, two by Harold Castro. He pretty much gifted the one run on his ledger to the Tigers in the fifth, hitting both Willi Castro and Tucker Barnhart. Riley Greene cashed one in with a two-out bloop single to center.

Tigers got another strong start from lefty Tyler Alexander. He allowed two hits and two runs and struck out five. He essentially made one bad pitch, leaving a cutter over the middle of the plate to new Twins’ acquisition Sandy Leon.

He lined it into the left field corner for a two-out, two-run single in the second inning. Alexander set down the next 10 batters he faced.

The Twins scored single runs off relievers Jose Cisnero and Derek Law.

The Tigers had just four hits and only three at-bats with runners in scoring position. They struck out 41 times in the three-game series.

