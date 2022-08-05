Tigers walk 13 batters, stumble late in 5-3 loss to Rays

Detroit — If nothing else, this loss was a little bit different from the rest.

The issue for the Detroit Tigers this season hasn't been closing out games with the lead. In fact, prior to Friday night, the team was 34-3 when leading after seven innings.

That trend got bucked against the Tampa Bay Rays, as the visitors scored three runs in the eighth to come back and defeat the Tigers 5-3 in Comerica Park. Brandon Lowe gave the Rays the lead with a two-RBI double, and ex-Tiger Isaac Paredes added some insurance with a single to right field that scored Lowe that same inning.

After squandering the lead, the Tigers went down 1-2-3 in the eighth inning. They were able to make some noise in the ninth, with Daz Cameron making his way to second, but that was as close as they would get.

Before all of that, though, right-handed pitcher Bryan Garcia started the game for Detroit and had a historic outing in a nontraditional sense.

Garcia is the first Tiger pitcher since Jefferson "Tommy" Bridges in 1932 to pitch four or fewer innings, walk six and allow zero runs. It wasn't the prettiest performance, but effective nevertheless.

BOX SCORE: Rays 5, Tigers 3

In the second inning, Garcia worked his way into a jam by walking the bases loaded. With the count full and two away, he was able to induce a foul out from Lowe to get out of danger.

Of the 72 pitches he threw, however, just 36 were strikes. Lack of control was a trend for Tigers pitchers all night, as Tampa logged a team-record 13 walks before the game was over.

The run support for Garcia came early via a single to left field by Jeimer Candelario in the first inning, scoring Victor Reyes from third base. It was Candelario's ninth RBI since coming back from the All-Star break.

One inning later, with Akil Baddoo on first base, Riley Greene cranked a 382-foot, two-run blast to left-center field. It was an 87.4 mph sinker down and away that cost Rays righty Corey Kluber, who pitched seven innings and allowed three runs.

Greene's homer was the third of his career and his first since July 15.

rsilva@detroitnews.com

Twitter: @Rich_Silva18