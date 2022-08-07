Tigers bullpen implodes to spoil Matt Manning's start in loss to Rays

Detroit — It got obliterated by a gruesome top of the ninth inning, but Matt Manning’s performance Sunday was encouraging for the Tigers on several fronts.

It didn't result in a win, though. Gregory Soto, Tigers' closer, walked Yu Chang and Yandy Diaz with the bases loaded and two outs in the top of the ninth inning to break a scoreless tie and the Tampa Bay Rays went on to score seven times.

Final: Rays 7, Tigers 0.

But with the Tigers these days — now 24 games under .500 (43-67) — you take your pockets of light where you can find them.

In his second start back after missing more than three months with a shoulder injury, Manning blanked the Rays on four hits over seven innings, tying his career-high with seven strikeouts.

He covered the seven innings efficiently in 95 pitches, despite some early fastball command issues and three walks.

The efficiency, the length of the start, the ability to stay sharp through seven innings— all positive signs for a young pitcher the Tigers are trying to develop into a middle-of-the-rotation workhorse. Missing so much of the season, it’s vital he throws as many innings as possible the rest of the way to avoid restrictions next season.

But it was the way he attacked the Rays that impressed. He ascended through the minor leagues with a high-octane heater. He threw 47 four-seamers Sunday with a milder average velocity of 92 mph. But after the first two innings, he was able to freeze hitters with it, throwing it off his secondary pitches (eight called strikes with the fastball).

With Tucker Barnhart calling the game, Manning expertly mixed his slider, curve, changeup and sinker. He threw just five changeups but got four swings and misses with it.

All told, he ended up with a career-high 13 swings and misses and 16 called strikes, leaving the game a scoreless tie.

He is the third Tigers starter this season to post seven shutout innings — Tarik Skubal (twice) and Beau Brieske are the others.

The Tigers’ offense, though, after scoring nine runs Saturday, was having its own issues trying to score.

After being no-hit for the first three innings by Rays starter Drew Rasmussen, left-handed hitting Riley Greene greeted lefty reliever Jalen Beeks with a line double into the right field corner.

Greene made a good read and advanced to third on a slow ground ball to short by Willi Castro. With the Rays’ infield drawn in, Javier Baez hit a ground ball right at shortstop Yu Chang. Greene, going on contact, was thrown out at the plate.

That was as close to scoring as the Tigers got.

It was not immediately revealed why Rasmussen was removed from the game, but in terms of matchups, it seemed to work in the Rays’ favor.

Tigers’ manager AJ Hinch built his lineup for the right-hander Rasmussen, starting left-handed hitting Kody Clemens, Harold Castro, Greene and Barnhart, a switch-hitter much more productive hitting left-handed.

After one time through the order, Rays’ manager Kevin Cash used left-handed pitchers in Beeks and Brooks Raley from the fourth through the sixth innings, keeping the Tigers' bats quiet.

Doubles by Greene and Clemens were the only hits the Tigers mustered through six. Clemens, with an opposite-field blooper down the left field line in the fifth, snapped a 0-for-21 drought.

Cash went back to a left-hander in the bottom of the eighth, Colin Poche, and Hinch countered with right-handed pinch-hitters Daz Cameron and Eric Haase, but the results were the same. Nada.

