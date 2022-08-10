What they're saying: Reaction to the Tigers firing general manager Al Avila

The Detroit News

The Tigers dismissed general manager Al Avila on Wednesday, ending a seven-year tenure with no playoff appearances.

Owner Chris Ilitch announced the move in the midst of another disappointing season. The Tigers entered play on Wednesday in last place in the AL Central with a 43-68 record.

Avila served as Dave Dombrowski’s assistant GM from 2002 until he was named GM on Aug. 4, 2015.

The Tigers had only one winning season (2016) during Avila's time as GM, which was followed by three consecutive seasons with at least 98 losses (2017-19).

