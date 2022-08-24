Tigers open 2023 season on March 30 at Tampa Bay; check out full schedule here

The Detroit News

Major League Baseball released its 2023 schedule on Wednesday and the Detroit Tigers will open the season on March 30 at Tampa Bay.

After three games against the Rays, the Tigers will stay on the road with a three-game series against the Houston Astros before hosting the Boston Red Sox in the home opener on April 6 at Comerica Park.

Starting next season, MLB has implemented a balanced schedule, which includes two home and road series against each American League Central team, a home and road series against other AL teams and at least one home or road series against every National League team.

Under the balanced schedule, the Tigers will play all 29 teams, with the Chicago Cubs, New York Mets, Atlanta Braves and San Diego Padres among the eight NL teams that will visit Comerica Park. Detroit’s schedule also includes road interleague series with the Los Angeles Dodgers, St. Louis Cardinals and Milwaukee Brewers.

The Tigers will be at home for a pair of holidays: Memorial Day on May 29 against the Texas Rangers and Independence Day on July 4 against the Oakland Athletics.

Tigers 2023 schedule

► March 30-April 2 at Tampa Bay

► April 3-5 at Houston

► April 6-9 vs. Boston

► April 11-13 at Toronto

► April 14-16 vs. San Francisco

► April 17-19 vs. Cleveland

► April 21-23 at Baltimore

► April 24-26 at Milwaukee

► April 27-30 vs. Baltimore

► May 2-4 vs. New York Mets

► May 5-7 at St. Louis

► May 8-10 at Cleveland

► May 12-14 vs. Seattle

► May 16-17 vs. Pittsburgh

► May 19-21 at Washington

► May 22-24 at Kansas City

► May 25-28 vs. Chicago White Sox

► May 29-31 vs. Texas

► June 2-4 at Chicago White Sox

► June 5-7 at Philadelphia

► June 9-11 vs. Arizona

► June 12-14 vs. Atlanta

► June 15-18 at Minnesota

► June 19-21 vs. Kansas City

► June 23-25 vs. Minnesota

► June 26-29 at Texas

► June 30-July 2 at Colorado

► July 4-6 vs. Oakland

► July 7-9 vs. Toronto

► July 14-16 at Seattle

► July 17-20 at Kansas City

► July 21-23 vs. San Diego

► July 25-27 vs. Los Angeles Angels

► July 28-30 at Miami

► Aug. 1-2 at Pittsburgh

► Aug. 4-6 vs. Tampa Bay

► Aug. 7-10 vs. Minnesota

► Aug. 11-13 at Boston

► Aug. 15-16 at Minnesota

► Aug. 17-20 at Cleveland

► Aug. 21-23 vs. Chicago Cubs

► Aug. 25-27 vs. Houston

► Aug. 28-31 vs. New York Yankees

► Sept. 1-3 at Chicago White Sox

► Sept. 5-7 at New York Yankees

► Sept. 8-10 vs. Chicago White Sox

► Sept. 12-14 vs. Cincinnati

► Sept. 15-17 at Los Angeles Angels

► Sept. 18-20 at Los Angeles Dodgers

► Sept. 21-24 at Oakland

► Sept. 26-28 vs. Kansas City

► Sept. 29-Oct. 1 vs. Cleveland