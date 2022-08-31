Mariners flip the script with a late homer, beat Tigers 5-3

Detroit – The game flipped on two big swings by the Seattle Mariners against Detroit Tigers reliever Alex Lange in the seventh inning.

The Tigers had just taken 3-2 lead on the second RBI single of the night by Jeimer Candelario and manager AJ Hinch had the path to victory paved for his late-inning relievers Lange, Joe Jimenez and closer Gregory Soto.

Never got there. Abraham Toro blasted a two-run home run off Lange, sending the Mariners to a 5-3 win Wednesday night at Comerica Park.

These have been hard times for Lange. He came into the game with an 8.40 ERA (14 earned runs in 15 innings) since the All-Star break and was torched for three runs in his last outing Sunday in Texas.

This from a guy who had a 2.04 ERA before the break, a guy whose curveball has been all but unhittable, holding opponents to a .167 batting average with a 60% whiff rate.

BOX SCORE: Mariners 5, Tigers 3

With one out in the seventh, though, Adam Frazier lashed a curveball into the gap in right-center field for a triple. Toro followed, hitting the next curveball thrown by Lange 403 feet into the seats in right field.

These have also been hard times for Soto. He also gave up three runs Sunday in Texas. And he struggled again Wednesday, walking three batters, including Ty France with the bases loaded, in the top of the ninth.

It was a 32-pitch, 18-ball inning for Soto.

The Toro blast was the killing blow, but the Tigers put themselves in harm’s way by wasting scoring chances earlier.

The Tigers had Mariners starter Marco Gonzales on the ropes. If this was a boxing match, he’d have been administered a standing eight-count. But they let him off the hook.

He gave up three singles, a walk, two hit batsmen and a wild pitch among the first 10 hitters of the game.

But all that traffic resulted in just two runs — one on a Candelario single and the other on a ground out by Willi Castro. The Tigers were 1 for 7 with runners in scoring position and stranded five runners in the first two innings.

Gonzales was at 45 pitches and still wobbly, but the Tigers didn't deliver another solid blow until Eric Haase, Kerry Carpenter and Candelario singled and broke the 2-2 tie in the sixth.

But in that inning they left some meat on the bone. Carpenter over-zealously tried to stretch his single and was thrown out at second by right fielder Mitch Haniger.

The Tigers had a runner thrown out at third base in the fifth inning. Riley Greene, who had an infield single and went to second on a ground out, bolted for third on a grounder to short and was gunned down.

To have 10 baserunners in six innings against Gonzales and squeeze just three runs out of it — costly.

Hinch managed this one aggressively — the 50-80 record be damned.

Tigers lefty starter Tyler Alexander had given up a two-run home run on a 3-0 pitch to former Tiger Eugenio Suarez in the first inning, a total ambush job. But after that, he'd settled in, even setting down six straight hitters in one stretch while the Tigers tied the score 2-2.

Alexander was at 78 pitches in the fifth inning and had just gotten Julio Rodriguez to line out softly to second baseman Willi Castro for the second out. But with the go-ahead run on second base and powerful right-handed hitter Ty France coming up for the third time in the game, Hinch bounded out of the dugout — a quick end of the night for Alexander.

Right-hander Jason Foley came in and got France to fly out to right.

And after the Tigers went ahead, he had the bullpen set up the way he'd script it.

Best-laid plans.

