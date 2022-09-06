Tigers move Jonathan Schoop to Toledo on rehab assignment

The Detroit News

Infielder Jonathan Schoop appears to be making progress in making a return to the Tigers.

The team announced Tuesday it has moved Schoop's rehabilitation assignment to Triple-A Toledo. He has been on the injured list with an ankle injury.

In two games with Single-A West Michigan, Schoop was 3-for-7 with a double and two runs scored.

Schoop is hitting .202 this season with nine home runs and 34 RBIs in 115 games.

The Tigers also claimed infielder Luis Garcia off waivers from the Philadelphia Phillies and optioned him to Double-A Erie.

Garcia, 21, was hitting .167 in 186 at-bats this season, across four stops in the Phillies farm system. The majority of it was spent at high-A Jersey Shore. He owns an on-base percentage of .316, and an OPS of .569 this season.

Garcia, in his fourth year in the minors, hails from San Pedro de Macoris, Dominican Republic.