Tigers claw back from early deficit, tumble in extras to Angels

Sean Reider

Special to The Detroit News

The Tigers' comeback bid against the Angels fell short in a 5-4 extra-inning loss that saw Detroit take its first lead of the game in the top of the 10th before losing it in the ensuing frame.

Eduardo Rodriguez (seven innings, five hits, three earned runs) recorded another rock-solid outing, recovering from some early mistakes to draw soft contact down the stretch and retire the final 11 batters he faced in his longest start of the season. Rodriguez’s command was as good as it’s been all season, issuing no walks for the first time since his night against the Dodgers on May 1.

It was all Los Angeles in the early going, with Mike Trout hitting a one-out home run to center field on the first pitch he saw from Rodriguez in the opening inning. Then, after Angels starter Mike Mayers put the Tigers down in order in the top of the second, Mike Ford and Jo Adell hit back-to-back solo home runs of their own to put the Angels up 3-0 in the bottom of the second.

BOX SCORE: Angels 5, Tigers 4 (10 inn.)

The Tigers broke through for their first run of the series in the fourth, with Javier Báez reaching on an infield single and advancing to second on Harold Castro’s groundout. Spencer Torkelson promptly singled up the middle to score Báez and make it 3-1 as Rodriguez started to turn the tide against the Angels.

Willi Castro led off the sixth with a double into center field on the first pitch he saw before reaching third on a passed ball. With a runner in prime scoring position, Báez grounded out to third and scored Castro to make it 3-2, ending the night for Mayers (5⅔ innings, four hits, two earned runs).

After a scoreless seventh, Jose Quijada drilled Willi Castro in the thigh with a fastball and one out in the top of the eighth to give the Tigers another baserunner. Victor Reyes subsequently bounced a double just within the right field line to put runners on second and third with one out and Báez due up to face Jimmy Herget.

Báez came through once again with another groundout to score Willi Castro and knot the game at 3. Angels manager Phil Nevin opted to intentionally walk Harold Castro to get Torkelson, who struck out swinging to close the frame.

Alex Lange entered in relief of Rodriguez in the bottom of the eighth, striking out Adell before walking Matt Thaiss. In a pressure situation, the Tigers stood tall with yet another critical defensive stand as Báez and Harold Castro turned two off David Fletcher’s groundout to end the inning.

In the ninth, Ryan Tepera put the Tigers down in order in the ninth before Joe Jiménez muscled his way past Trout and Shohei Ohtani, gave up a two-out single to Luis Rengifo and induced a flyout from Taylor Ward to send the game to extras.

Eric Haase, pinch-hitting for Akil Baddoo, led off the 10th with a single to advance automatic runner Kody Clemens to third with no outs. However, Tepera quickly recovered to induce a pop out from Willi Castro and strike out Reyes — bringing Báez back up in another scoring situation.

After taking two deep cuts on pitches outside the strike zone, Báez delivered on a hit-and-run to score Clemens and give the Tigers the 4-3 lead, their first of the game.

It didn't last long as the Angels answered with two runs off reliever Andrew Chafin. Magneuris Sierra drove in the winning run on a bunt single, sending the Tigers to their fourth straight loss.

Sean Reider is a freelance writer.