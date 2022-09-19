What they're saying: Tigers hire Scott Harris as president of baseball operations

The Detroit News

The Detroit Tigers have a new leader in its their front office.

The Tigers hired Scott Harris on Monday as president of baseball operations. His hiring follows the August firing of Al Avila, who was the Tigers' vice president and general manager.

Harris, 36, had been the general manager of the Giants for three seasons after serving multiple roles in the Cubs' baseball operations department for seven years under Theo Epstein and Jed Hoyer.

Here's a sampling of what analysts across the country as saying about the move: