Tigers shut out for record-tying 22nd time, win streak ends at six

Detroit — It was a strange night for lefty starter Tyler Alexander and a mostly dreadful night for the Tigers.

The six-game winning streak is over as the Minnesota Twins opened up the final home stand of the season at Comerica Park Friday night with a 7-0 win over the Tigers. It was the 22nd time they have been shut out this season, most tying the Major League single-season record.

It was also the seventh time this season the game was so out of hand that infielder Kody Clemens had to pitch.

Alexander came in having allowed just one run in 13 innings over his last two starts. He was razor sharp in both outings. And in his five innings here Friday night, he tied a season-high with five strikeouts and got 14 misses on 44 swings.

His stuff, in other words, seemed pretty good. His ability to command and locate his pitches, on the other hand, was not.

As a result, he walked a season-high four and was at 90 pitches and done after five innings.

Two of the three runs that Alexander gave up were driven in by left-handed hitters – a double by Mark Contreras and a single by Jake Cave.

Twins’ right-handed rookie starter Joe Ryan, meanwhile, hushed the Tigers bats for six innings and he used his fastball as the muzzle.

He threw 25 of them, half of his pitch total. The Tigers swung at 17, missed four, took seven for called strikes, fouled off six and the six they put in play they did so softly – average exit velocity of 74 mph.

Ryan scattered five singles, two by Harold Castro. The Tigers stranded six runners and were 0-for-6 with runners in scoring position against Ryan. He got rookie Spencer Torkelson twice with two runners on.

Torkelson is in a 2-for-27 rut with 10 strikeouts. Ryan punched him out twice, both times looking. Torkelson was called out on strikes again in the ninth inning.

Ryan struck out eight.

The Twins broke the game open with a three-run seventh. Right-hander Miguel Diaz, making his Tigers debut, pitched a clean sixth but he walked Contreras to start the sixth. Contreras quickly got to the third base on a stolen base (huge jump on Diaz) and a wild pitch.

With one out, right-hander Will Vest was summoned. He threw a first-pitch fastball to Carlos Correa who smoked it over the fence in left-field, his 22nd homer of the season.

Vest ended up allowing four hits including an RBI double by Gilberto Celestino.

Clemens, not for nothing, pitched another scoreless inning.

