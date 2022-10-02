Tigers cap home schedule on high note, top Twins

Sara Tidwell

Special to The Detroit News

Detroit −The Detroit Tigers defeated the Minnesota Twins on Sunday, 5-2, marking back-to-back victories in the weekend series and a victory in their final home game of the 2022 season.

The Twins had halted the Tigers six-game win-streak short on Friday, 7-0, but the Tigers were able to salvage a 3-2 win on Saturday to even the series.

The first inning started out hot for the Tigers. Left fielder Akil Baddoo walked to first base, waiting for the opportunity to open up. While Riley Greene stepped up, Baddoo stole second, his seventh steal this season. He immediately found headway and advanced to third base after Twins catcher Ryan Jeffers made a throwing error.

Greene ended up lining out to right field, putting catcher Eric Haase on deck. Another error by the Twins, this time a fielding error, allowed Baddoo to send it home and get the Tigers on the board first, 1-0. That brought designated hitter Miguel Cabrera to the plate, celebrating his 1,000th career-game in Comerica Park. His line drive down center field put Haase on third.

That’s when things got wild.

Literally.

A wild pitch by Twins pitcher Simeon Woods Richardson created some chaos. Haase booked it home to get the Tigers up 2-0, and Cabrera rounded to third. Another throwing error by Jeffers and a supposed sacrifice fly by second baseman Jonathan Schoop, and Cabrera attempted to add to the lead.

However, the play was quickly challenged by the Twins and reversed, with Cabrera ruled out at home.

Haase made it 3-0 with a solo home run in the third. This is his second solo homer against the Twins this weekend, the other coming in the fourth inning Saturday, and his 14th of the season.

The Twins answered in the fifth. Jeffers managed to reach on a fielding error by Baddoo, payback for earlier, and left fielder Gilberto Celestino trailed behind. With the bases loaded, shortstop Carlos Correa headed to the plate, walking to first and bringing Jeffers home. Left fielder Nick Gordon went up to bat and was deemed out on a sacrifice fly, but not before Celestino was able to round home and trim the Tigers’ lead to one.

Pitching changes were made at that point. Joey Wentz was removed from the mound for Will Vest, who was then quickly removed from the mound at the top of the sixth for Garrett Hill. Jason Foley, Alex Lange and Gregory Soto made appearances.

The Tigers added two runs in the bottom of the eighth inning. Right fielder Victor Reyes ripped a home run into the stands and Baddoo scored on another single line drive down center field from Cabrera, who was replaced by pinch-runner Kody Clemens.

The Tigers (65-93) are scheduled to fly out to Washington on Monday, for a four-game series against the Seattle Mariners (87-70) to close out the season.

Sara Tidwell is a freelance writer.