Tigers part ways with hitting coach Scott Coolbaugh, make other coaching moves

The Detroit Tigers made a number of coaching moves Friday, including parting ways with hitting coach Scott Coolbaugh.

Among other moves: The Tigers have parted ways with quality control coach Josh Paul, and reassigned Mike Hessman and Ramon Santiago to minor-league jobs.

Alfredo Amezaga will remain on the Tigers' staff as first-base coach.

Coolbaugh spent two seasons as the Tigers' hitting coach. Detroit finished last in Major League Baseball in home runs (110) and runs scored (557), were 25th in batting average (.231) and 29th out of 30 MLB teams in OPS (.632).

The Tigers were shut out a modern-day team-record 22 times this season.

This is a developing story. Check back for more updates.