Tigers fire amateur scouting boss Scott Pleis

Detroit – The restructuring of the Tigers front office under president Scott Harris has begun.

Sources confirmed that Scott Pleis, the club’s director of amateur scouting, was fired on Friday.

Pleis, hired by the Tigers in 2007, has been the in charge of the amateur draft for 12 years. The Tigers recent draft history has been successful.

In 2018, they took Casey Mize with the first overall pick, but also got Tarik Skubal in the ninth round and Garrett Hill in the 26th round.

In 2019, the year Riley Greene was taken with the fifth overall pick, the Tigers got Ryan Kreidler in the fifth round, Kerry Carpenter in the 19th and Beau Brieske in the 27th.

In 2020, when Spencer Torkelson was the first overall pick, they also drafted top prospects Dillon Dingler, Gage Workman and Colt Keith.

The 2021 draft included Jackson Jobe, Ty Madden, Izaac Pacheco and Dylan Smith.

Pleis earlier draft hauls included Nick Castellanos and James McCann.

Pleis, along with vice president David Chadd and director of player personnel Scott Bream, were holdovers from former general manager Al Avila’s staff. As of Saturday, both Chadd and Bream were still employed with the club.

