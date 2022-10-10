Tigers' Hinch to manage MLB squad in South Korea series next month

Detroit — Major League Baseball has selected the Tigers' AJ Hinch to manage a squad of Major League players in the Korea Series, which takes place Nov. 11-12 in Busan and Nov. 14-15 in Seoul.

“I’m very excited to lead this group of Major Leaguers in the upcoming Korea Series,” Hinch said in a statement released through the Tigers. “South Korea has a rich baseball tradition and I’m looking forward to seeing our players matchup against some of the top talent from the KBO.

“I’m also honored to play a part in Major League Baseball’s continued focus on expanding our game’s international footprint, and know that our work in South Korea this fall will help spread the message that baseball is for everyone.”

The series will mark the first time MLB players have traveled to the country to play games since 1922.

So far, six players are confirmed: Padres shortstop and Korea native Ha-Seong Kim, Mets first baseman Darin Ruf, Royals catcher Salvador Perez, Cubs third baseman Patrick Wisdom, Guardians outfielder Steven Kwan and Orioles outfielder Anthony Santander.

Twitter@cmccosky