Tigers DFA Drew Hutchison, claim utility infielder Jermaine Palacios from Twins

Detroit – The Tigers on Tuesday designated veteran right-hander Drew Hutchison for assignment. It’s the fourth time the club has released him since 2021.

Hutchison, 32, ended up making 18 starts for the Tigers this season, second most on the team, and posted a 3-9 record with a 4.53 ERA.

The club also claimed 26-year-old utility player Jermaine Palacios off waivers from the Twins – a curious move considering the perceived glut of utility players already on the roster (Harold Castro, Willi Castro, Ryan Kreidler, Kody Clemens, Zack Short, Brendon Davis and Luis Garcia).

Palacios, who was signed out of Venezuela by the Twins in 2014 and spent two seasons in the Tampa Bay system, made his big-league debut last season hitting .143 with a .184 on-base percentage and .229 slug in 30 games with the Twins.

He played all four infield positions and also made two pitching appearances.

Palacios had a productive season at Triple-A St. Paul last year -- .283/.341/.412 with a .803 OPS and 14 homers.

The moves were made by new president of baseball operations Scott Harris who has officially been on the job since last Thursday.

