Tigers make depth move claiming catcher Michael Papierski off waivers from Reds

By Chris McCosky

The Detroit News

Detroit – The Tigers shuffled the deck at the minor-league catcher position Friday.

They designated Triple-A catcher Ali Sanchez for assignment and claimed 26-year-old catcher Michael Papierski off waivers from the Cincinnati Reds.

Tigers president of baseball operations Scott Harris has some history with Papierski. The Giants last season acquired him from the Astros for outfielder Mauricio Dubon.

But after playing just five games for the Giants, Papierski was released and claimed off waivers by the Reds.

In 34 games in Cincinnati, he hit just .159 in 92 plate appearances and threw out 11% of runners attempting to steal.

Sanchez, 24, hit .268 with a .369 on-base average and a .742 OPS at Triple-A Toledo and threw out 44% of runners trying to steal. The Tigers had claimed him off waivers from the Cardinals on June 18.

