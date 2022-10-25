Tigers hire Rob Metzler as vice president, assistant general manager

Detroit — The man who headed up one of the top amateur scouting departments in baseball will now be doing the same, and then some, for the Tigers.

The club announced Tuesday the hiring of Rob Metzler as vice president and assistant general manager. Metzler, who spent the last 15 seasons with the Tampa Bay Rays, was their senior director of amateur scouting for the last seven years.

President of baseball operations Scott Harris said Metzler will lead both the amateur and international scouting departments for the Tigers.

“Rob’s track record of success with the Rays speaks for itself.” Harris said in a statement. “And his innovative approach to talent acquisition will help us achieve one of our main goals: to acquire, develop and retain young talent in Detroit.”

During his time with the Rays, Metzler was responsible for drafting 2022 All-Star Game starter Shane McClanahan, as well as current Major Leaguers Nathaniel Lowe, Joe Ryan and Taylor Walls. The Rays have had one of the top-ranked farm systems for years, which has helped fuel four consecutive postseason runs.

"This is a tremendous opportunity and I’m excited to work with Scott and the rest of our baseball operations staff," Metzler said in a release. "We're going to hit the ground running to ensure our processes of amateur scouting at both the domestic and international levels are the best they can possibly be, and search for the most comprehensive information possible to help inform our decision making.”

The hiring of Metzler comes on the heels of the dismissal of longtime Tigers’ scouting director Scott Pleis and, on Monday, a mutual parting of ways with assistant general manager David Chadd. It is unclear whether the Tigers will retain Tom Moore, who has been the club's director of international operations.

Prior to joining the Rays, Metzler interned for the Boston Red Sox, Baseball Info Solutions and the Brewster Whitecaps of the Cape Cod Baseball League. He also served as an assistant coach at Roger Williams University.

“I'd also like to thank the Tampa Bay Rays organization for an incredible 15 seasons, and I couldn't be prouder of what we accomplished,” he said. “The reason I’m here in Detroit is to bring that same energy, passion and innovative spirit, culminating with winning baseball on the field at Comerica Park for years to come."

Harris is expected to address the media later Tuesday afternoon.

