Tigers jump three spots in draft lottery, get third-overall pick

A team that has taken its bruises the past eight years caught a break Tuesday night when the Tigers, who had the sixth-worst record among MLB teams in 2022, were handed the third-overall pick in the first-ever MLB Draft Lottery.

The Tigers will now sit in prime position to grab one of the college hitters who, seven months before the 2023 Draft commences, already stand as the richest cast of talents in America’s amateur ranks.

The Pirates pulled next July’s first overall pick, while the Nationals will select second, just ahead of the Tigers, who drafted 12th in 2022.

The Tigers will have a top-five pick for the fifth time in the last six seasons. They will select third two years after a third-round turn earned them pitcher Jackson Jobe with their 2021 turn.

The Tigers’ fortunes Tuesday were a reverse of bad dice-rolls that have made the draft lotteries a bit of a nemesis for Detroit pro sports fans. The Red Wings, especially, have been battered in recent lotteris – earning spots deeper than their previous season’s record.

The Tigers, under previous Draft rules, would have been picking sixth in 2023, owing to their sixth-worst MLB record in 2022.

They had a 7.5% chance Tuesday of winning the first-overall choice and a 24% shot at drafting among the first three clubs. It was a 28.5% bet they would finish as deep as eighth.

They had a 98.8% a probability of pick in the draft’s top nine, with even deeper odds against them picking as late as 12th, which would have been as far back as Tuesday’s lottery would have allowed.

The lottery was added to MLB’s most recent contract with the Players Association as a means to prevent teams from “tanking” – casually accepting defeats with a first-overall, or exceptionally early, draft turn often regarded as an enticement.

The NFL is now the only major pro sport without a draft lottery.

Lynn Henning is a freelance writer and former Detroit News reporter.