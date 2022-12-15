Tigers tickets, including Opening Day, on sale for five days, starting Friday

Detroit — Tigers tickets are going on sale early.

The Tigers announced that single-game tickets, including Opening Day, will go on sale at 10 a.m. Friday, with the early window running through Tuesday. They can be purchased at tigers.com/tickets.

After that five-day window, single-game tickets will resume in February.

"Next season will be a special one, with Miguel Cabrera closing out his Hall-of-Fame career," said Chris McGowan, president and CEO of Ilitch Sports + Entertainment.

Cabrera has announced that 2023 will be his final season. It will be his 16th season with the Tigers.

The Tigers said tickets for Opening Day, set for Thursday, April 6, against the Boston Red Sox, start at $39. Opening Day tickets will be limited to eight per person.

The team also announced that every Saturday game at Comerica Park will feature a giveaway for the first 15,000 fans in attendance. Those Saturday giveaways will include a Tigers/Red Wings beanie (April 8), Jackie Robinson Day hat (April 15), Tigers t-shirt (April 29), Javy Baez sunglasses (May 13), Riley Greene floppy hat (May 27), Cabrera milestones bobblehead (June 10), short-sleeve hoodie (June 24), Riley Greene bobblehead (July 8), Negro Leagues Detroit Stars replica road jersey (July 22), ¡Fiesta Tigres! jersey (Aug. 5), Black Panther bobblehead (Aug. 26), MLB trucker hat (Sept. 9) and a print-all-over shirt (Sept. 30).

All Friday home games also will feature live music and entertainment, and postgame fireworks, and all Sunday home games will continue to be Kids Days, with kids able to run the bases following the game.

Returning for 2023 are some popular theme nights, including Pink Out the Park (May 12), Polish American Night (May 26), Negro Leagues Weekend (July 21-23), and ¡Fiesta Tigres! (Aug. 5). Marvel Night will be Aug. 26.

A full list of giveaways and theme nights will be announced before the start of the season.

