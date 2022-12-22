Detroit Baseball Dinner scheduled for Jan. 28

The 20th annual Detroit Baseball Dinner, a night of merriment and deep baseball conversation as winter invites thoughts of spring training, will be held at 5:30 p.m., Jan. 28, at It’s A Matter Of Taste banquet hall in Commerce Township.

The Detroit Baseball Dinner was launched in January 2002 as a means for baseball-minded people to convene and share in a night of warmth and delectable food and drink, with earnest discussion of the Detroit Tigers as an ongoing theme.

The program’s main speaker again will be Dave Chilton, from Waterloo, Ontario, a renowned Detroit pro sports student and international after-dinner celebrity who authored Canada’s all-time leading best-seller, The Wealthy Barber.

While it has been customary for the Tigers front office to appear at the dinner, the Tigers will not be in attendance this year as the team shifts to a flurry of new business and adjustments under new chief Scott Harris.

The dinner features a sophisticated menu, and open bar. Tickets are $120.

For more information, visit Detroitbaseballdinner.com.