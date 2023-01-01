TIGERS

Tigers acquire infielder Tyler Nevin in trade with Orioles

The Detroit Tigers are ringing in the new year with a trade.

The Tigers on Saturday night announced they've acquired infielder Tyler Nevin from the Baltimore Orioles for cash considerations.

Nevin, 25, split time last season between Baltimore and Triple-A Norfolk. In 58 games with the Orioles, Nevin hit .197 in 157 at-bats, with two home runs and 16 RBIs. He had a .560 OPS.

The son of former Tiger Phil Nevin, he hit .291 in 44 games last season at Norfolk, with seven home runs and 36 RBIs.

He was 4-for-14 in six games in 2021, his first season in the majors.

The Tigers designated left-hander Zach Logue for assignment to make room for Nevin on the 40-man roster.

