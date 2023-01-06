Play ball! Tigers Grapefruit League home game tickets on sale Saturday

The Detroit News

Detroit — The Tigers are putting individual game tickets for spring training games at Joker Marchant Stadium on sale beginning at 10 a.m. Saturday.

If you are in Florida, you can buy tickets at stadium ticket office beginning at 7 a.m. Tickets can also be ordered over the phone — (863) 686-8075 — or at www.tigers.com/spring.

The Tigers open the Grapefruit League schedule hosting the Philadelphia Phillies on Saturday, Feb. 25 and the Baltimore Orioles Sunday, Feb. 26.

The home schedule also features visits from the New York Yankees (March 10 and March 17), Boston Red Sox (March 14), Toronto Blue Jays (March 4 and March 20), St. Louis Cardinals (March 7) and Atlanta Braves (March 22).

Tickets for the 2023 spring exhibition season are priced at four separate levels: Grey, Navy, Orange and White

Grey games: March 10 and March 17

Navy games: March 7, March 12, March 14, March 16, March 20, March 22, March 26

Orange games: February 26, March 2, March 4, March 8, March 24

White games: February 25 and March 1

Full season packages and flex plans of five-or-more-games are on sale now.