Tigers agree to trade Gregory Soto, Kody Clemens to Phillies for three players

Detroit — The Detroit Tigers and National League champion Philadelphia Phillies agreed on a five-player trade Saturday — the Tigers sending left-handed reliever and two-time All-Star Gregory Soto and utility infielder Kody Clemens to the Phillies for infielder-outfielder Nick Maton, corner outfielder Matt Vierling and catching prospect Donny Sands.

The agreement, first reported by MLB Network’s Jon Morosi and confirmed to the News, is pending physicals.

Soto, who will turn 28 in February, converted 48 of 52 save opportunities the last two seasons for the Tigers. But he also struggled with his command at times and last season endured 11 losses. He is expected to bolster an vastly-improved Phillies bullpen.

Clemens, who debuted with the Tigers last season, is going into his age-27 season.

The Tigers got back three high-upside players entering their age-26 season.

Maton is a left-handed hitter, which the Tigers were searching for to balance out an infield that features potentially three right-handed hitters. He can play anywhere on the diamond except catcher. He was on the Phillies World Series roster after slashing .250/.341/.514 with an .855 OPS in 34 games last season.

He hasn’t hit for power and he had a high strikeout rate in the big leagues last year (34%) but he also had a high walk rate (11.8%) and good on-base numbers.

With Harold Castro, Willi Castro and Clemens gone, Maton should have a good chance to win one of the Tigers’ utility spots.

Vierling, 26, could be the right-handed hitting corner outfielder the Tigers had been searching for. He played in 117 games in his rookie season last year (.246 average, six homers 32 RBI) and was on the Phillies postseason roster, seeing action in 12 games.

He did most of his damage against left-handed pitching last season (.295, .760 OPS) which would make him a good platoon candidate with either Akil Baddoo in left or Austin Meadows in right.

Sands, also 26, was the No. 19-rated prospect in the Phillies system. He slashed .308/.413/.423 in Triple-A last season.

