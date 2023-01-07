TIGERS

Tigers agree to trade Gregory Soto, Kody Clemens to Phillies for three players

Chris McCosky
The Detroit News
View Comments

Detroit — The Detroit Tigers and National League champion Philadelphia Phillies agreed on a five-player trade Saturday — the Tigers sending left-handed reliever and two-time All-Star Gregory Soto and utility infielder Kody Clemens to the Phillies for infielder-outfielder Nick Maton, corner outfielder Matt Vierling and catching prospect Donny Sands.

The agreement, first reported by MLB Network’s Jon Morosi and confirmed to the News, is pending physicals.

Tigers pitcher Gregory Soto throws against the Minnesota Twins in the ninth inning of a game at Comerica Park in Detroit, Monday, May 30, 2022.

Soto, who will turn 28 in February, converted 48 of 52 save opportunities the last two seasons for the Tigers. But he also struggled with his command at times and last season endured 11 losses. He is expected to bolster an vastly-improved Phillies bullpen.

Clemens, who debuted with the Tigers last season, is going into his age-27 season.

Detroit Tigers' Kody Clemens watches his grand slam off Seattle Mariners starting pitcher Justus Sheffield during the fifth inning of the second game of a baseball doubleheader Tuesday, Oct. 4, 2022, in Seattle.

The Tigers got back three high-upside players entering their age-26 season.

Maton is a left-handed hitter, which the Tigers were searching for to balance out an infield that features potentially three right-handed hitters. He can play anywhere on the diamond except catcher. He was on the Phillies World Series roster after slashing .250/.341/.514 with an .855 OPS in 34 games last season.

Philadelphia Phillies' Nick Maton watches his single off his brother, Houston Astros relief pitcher Phil Maton, as catcher Christian Vazquez watches during the eighth inning of a baseball game Wednesday, Oct. 5, 2022, in Houston.

He hasn’t hit for power and he had a high strikeout rate in the big leagues last year (34%) but he also had a high walk rate (11.8%) and good on-base numbers.

With Harold Castro, Willi Castro and Clemens gone, Maton should have a good chance to win one of the Tigers’ utility spots.

Philadelphia Phillies center fielder Matt Vierling warms up during batting practice before Game 3 of the baseball NL Championship Series between the San Diego Padres and the Philadelphia Phillies on Friday, Oct. 21, 2022, in Philadelphia.

Vierling, 26, could be the right-handed hitting corner outfielder the Tigers had been searching for. He played in 117 games in his rookie season last year (.246 average, six homers 32 RBI) and was on the Phillies postseason roster, seeing action in 12 games.

He did most of his damage against left-handed pitching last season (.295, .760 OPS) which would make him a good platoon candidate with either Akil Baddoo in left or Austin Meadows in right.

Philadelphia Phillies' Donny Sands reacts after being called out on strikes during the seventh inning of the team's baseball game against the San Francisco Giants in San Francisco, Friday, Sept. 2, 2022.

Sands, also 26, was the No. 19-rated prospect in the Phillies system. He slashed .308/.413/.423 in Triple-A last season.

Twitter@cmccosky  

View Comments