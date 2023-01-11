Tigers to alter dimensions at Comerica Park for 2023 season

Detroit — Better late than never, right?

The Tigers announced Wednesday plans to alter the dimensions at Comerica Park in time for the 2023 season.

The center-field wall will be moved in 10 feet, from 422 feet to 412 feet. The dimensions all were recalibrated using laser measurements and the wall in left actually measures 342 feet, not 345.

Walls in the power alleys also will be shortened, from 13 feet above the out-of-town scoreboard to 7 feet.

“This has been a topic of conversation for quite some time within our organization,” Tigers president of baseball operations Scott Harris said in a release. “We’re confident that this plan accomplishes our goals of improving offensive conditions on the hardest hit balls, while maintaining Comerica Park’s unique dimensions and style of play.”

This will be the first dimension changes at Comerica Park since 2003.

“These updates come after a great deal of research and feedback from all stakeholders in and around the organization, including our fans, players and front office,” Harris said. “The outfield wall changes, combined with new rules from Major League Baseball in place this season, have the potential to create even more excitement and on field action for years to come.”

The Tigers said the entire outfield wall will be “reconstructed with material and padding that enhances player safety.”

