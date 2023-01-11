Tigers claim right-handed reliever Edwin Uceta off waivers from Diamondbacks

Detroit – Never question Scott Harris’ ability to multi-task.

As the Tigers’ president of baseball was walking reporters around the outfield at Comerica Park Wednesday afternoon, giving a preview of the new dimensions, the club announced a roster move.

Right-handed reliever Edwin Uceta, 25, was claimed off waivers from the Arizona Diamondbacks.

A native of the Dominican Republic, Uceta got big-league time with the Dodgers in 2021 (14 games) and with Arizona (10 games) last season. The results were harsh (30 earned runs allowed in 37 innings).

But he’s posted a 10.3 strikeout-per-nine rate and a 3.2 walk-per-nine rate in six minor-league seasons and has pitched six scoreless innings (five strikeouts) in the Dominican Winter League.

He features a hard sinker (93.5 mph) which induced a 44% ground-ball rate against big-league hitters in the short sample last season. He throws a changeup off that and mixes in a curve ball.

The Tigers' 40-man roster, for now, is full.

