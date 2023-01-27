Three Tigers make MLB Pipeline's Top 100 prospects list for 2023

The Detroit News

The Detroit Tigers placed three players in MLB Pipeline's 2023 Top 100 prospects list that was unveiled Thursday, though none cracked the top 50.

Righthander Jackson Jobe, the Tigers' top pick from 2021 (No. 3 overall), was the highest-ranked player on the list, checking in at No. 63. He was joined by second baseman Jace Jung (83) and righthander Wilmer Flores (95).

Jobe, 20, made 22 starts last season between low-A Lakeland and high-A West Michigan, compiling a 3.84 ERA and 1.28 WHIP in 77.1 innings pitched, allowing 69 hits and 30 walks, while striking out 81. He appeared to shine in three starts at West Michigan, going 2-0 with a 1.15 ERA and 0.96 WHIP in 15.2 innings pitched.

Jobe also was the Tigers' only representative in Baseball America's Top 100, released last week.

"With an athletic delivery," MLB Pipeline writes, "Jobe shouldn’t have control issues moving forward. He needs experience to learn how to best mix his arsenal because right now, the sum is less than the total of the individual pitch parts. If it comes together, he has the tools to be a No. 2/3 starter."

Jung was selected No. 12 overall last season out of Texas Tech, and hit .231 (.706 OPS) in 108 at-bats with West Michigan last season.

"His lack of range and arm keep him limited to second base after dalliances at third and short in college," MLB Pipeline writes, "and while his hands work for the position, he’s still going to need to hit for both average and power to bring impact as an everyday player. Luckily, he has a long resume (at Texas Tech) of doing just that."

Flores, 21, was the Tigers' Minor League Pitcher of the Year last season after splitting his time between West Michigan and Double-A Erie. In 25 appearances (24 starts), he was 7-4 with a 2.79 ERA and 1.01 WHIP, striking out 130 in 103.1 innings pitched. Nineteen of those starts came at Erie, where he had a 3.01 ERA and 1.05 WHIP.

"He’s likely headed to Triple-A to begin his age-22 season and already has the polish to impact the back end of Detroit’s rotation by the year’s end," MLB Pipeline writes.