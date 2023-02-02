Two more ex-Tigers join Bally Sports Detroit booth for 2023

Detroit — Two more familiar faces are joining the Tigers' television booth for the 2023 season.

Cameron Maybin, a three-time Tiger who retired from playing after the 2021 season, and Todd Jones, the franchise's all-time saves leader who was part of the 2006 team that made the World Series, have signed on to be analysts for Bally Sports Detroit.

Maybin returns to Detroit after a stint on the New York Yankees' YES broadcasts. Jones has made occasional cameos on Bally Sports Detroit broadcasts over the years since retiring after the 2008 season.

Bally Sports Detroit announced the move Thursday.

The 2023 Tigers' TV booth again will feature play-by-play man Matt Shepard, and former Tigers slugger Craig Monroe as the lead analyst. Dan Petry will receive the second-most work, and like Monroe will have some stints as a studio host, as well, when he's not in the game broadcast booth. Kirk Gibson returns, again with a relatively light load, joined by Maybin and Jones.

Jack Morris, the Hall of Famer who helped lead the Tigers to the 1984 World Series, will not return for 2023, as The News previously reported. Morris has been a staple in the Tigers' TV booth since 2019.

