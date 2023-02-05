Mark Appel, former 2013 No. 1 overall pick, to speak at Grosse Pointe fundraiser

Lynn Henning

Special to The Detroit News

Mark Appel, now a Phillies pitcher who 10 years ago was the first-overall pick in the MLB Draft, will be the featured speaker at Young Life Grosse Pointe’s annual fund-raiser, 6 p.m., Wednesday at Grosse Pointe Yacht Club.

Appel was drafted by the Tigers in 2009, but instead enrolled at Stanford, where he starred, earning him status as the 2013 Draft’s No. 1 pick, by the Astros.

Appel’s story ultimately became a cruel but inspiring journey — filled with injury and failure — before he at last reached the big leagues last year with Philadelphia.

Young Life is a faith-based organization that throughout the world works with young people in middle school, high school, and in college, and in the United States assists 345,000 students.

More than 100 prep baseball players from the region, and their coaches, will be on hand for Wednesday’s event. Proceeds will be applied to Young Life’s summer camp scholarships.

“This is where young people will have an opportunity to hear Mark’s story — from a coveted athlete, to No. 1-overall pick in the same draft where Aaron Judge was drafted 32nd,” said Doug Bechler, a Grosse Pointe resident who works in philanthropy, government and private-sector cooperatives. “Mark had a very challenging career. It took him 12 years to get to the majors.

“But sometimes, as he has said, in order to pursue something, you have to start over. I think that’s a great message for young people.”

Wednesday’s event includes cocktails, dinner, and a silent auction, as well as a full program, which will include Stanford team chaplain Jim Stump.

Tickets can be secured at grossepointe.younglifetickets.com.