Watch: Detroit sports legends team up on another Super Bowl commercial

Trivia question: Which four Detroit sports legends teamed up for a commercial that will air during the Super Bowl?

The answer: Barry Sanders, Kirk Gibson, Rick Mahorn and Darren McCarty.

The four sports stars of yesteryear — representing the Lions, Tigers, Pistons and Red Wings — shot a commercial for the Sam Bernstein Law Firm that will air in several Michigan markets on Sunday night during Super Bowl LVII between the Kansas City Chiefs and Philadelphia Eagles.

The commercial's backdrop is a trivia night — the trivia hosts are comedians Randy and Jason Sklar, brothers who attended the University of Michigan — in which Sanders isn't quick enough to answer a question about, well, Sanders, and the same with McCarty.

"I was gonna say that," Sanders says.

"You gotta be faster than that," Gibson says.

The Detroit sports foursome redeems itself in the end, coming up with the correct answer of, of course, "1-800-CALL-SAM," kicking off a spirited celebration.

The camera then pans to Mark and Beth Bernstein, with Mark bemoaning, "I was gonna say that."

The commercial will air in the Detroit, Lansing and Grand Rapids markets. In the Detroit market, it is scheduled to air between the first and second quarters.

This is the second straight year the four Detroit sports stars have shot a Super Bowl ad for the Bernstein firm. Super Bowl ads, over the years, have become almost as big a draw as the game itself. National ads are expected to cost about $7 million for a 30-second spot this year. Locally run ads can cost several tens of thousands of dollars.

The Bernstein law firm also is running a contest in conjunction with the ad, giving away five gift packages that each will include an autographed Gibson Tigers lawn flag, an autographed Mahorn Pistons pennant, an autographed McCarty Red Wings pennant and an autographed Sanders Lions pennant, along with a swag bag. One grand-prize winner also will receive an autographed Gibson baseball, an autographed Mahorn Pistons pennant, an autographed McCarty hockey puck and an autographed Sanders football, along with a swag bag. Fans can enter at callsam.com; you must be at least 18 to participate, and the deadline to enter is 11:59 p.m. Sunday.

