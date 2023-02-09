Tigers will send five players to World Baseball Classic rosters in March

Lakeland, Fla. — As it turned out, there were no surprises. Five Tigers were selected to World Baseball Classic rosters, as announced Thursday night on MLB Network.

Designated hitter Miguel Cabrera, who has played in the three previous tournaments, will make his farewell appearance with Team Venezuela. Lefty Eduardo Rodriguez is in the designated player pool, which means he would be eligible to pitch for Venezuela later in the tournament.

Javier Baez, a shortstop for the Tigers, will again play second base for Team Puerto Rico and Jonathan Schoop will play second for Team Netherlands.

In addition, infielder Andy Ibanez, who is a non-roster invitee to Tigers’ camp this spring, will play for Team Cuba along with former Tiger Yoenis Cespedes, who hasn’t played in the big leagues since 2020.

There might have one big surprise, though. Outfielder Akil Baddoo had been under consideration by Team Great Britain. Ultimately, he was not selected.

The rosters will be littered with former Tigers’ players, as well. Third baseman Isaac Paredes will play for Team Mexico. Outfielder Jacob Robson will play for Team Canada. Reliever Gregory Soto is on Team Dominican Republic’s roster.

Going back a few years, pitchers Warwick Saupold (Team Australia), Erasmo Ramirez (Nicargua) and Jair Jurrjens (Team Netherlands) are also in the tournament.

Former Tiger Ian Kinsler is managing Team Israel and Tigers’ roving minor league infield instructor Ramon Santiago will coach third base for Team Dominican Republic.

Pool play starts on March 8.

