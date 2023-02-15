Tigers' Casey Mize says he also had back surgery in 2022

Lakeland, Fla. — Tigers starting pitcher Casey Mize, who lost most of last season with an injury that resulted in Tommy John surgery, said Wednesday he also had back surgery last season.

Mize, in Tigers spring training camp on the first official day pitchers and catchers reported, said the two procedures were close together and that the rehabilitation from back surgery went more quickly than his arm.

“The back was an issue for a long time," Mize said. "I’d say years. It’s just something that got progressively worse over time. We had a unique opportunity with the Tommy John surgery to go ahead and tackle this. There was an available time for it to be done.

“I can focus on getting everything better and that way when we get back I can be the best player I can be .”

Mize said his back issues played a role in eventually needing elbow surgery.

“For sure," he said. "It was something I had to tackle daily and it led to some mechanical things I didn’t love. There’s some compensation there, you know. Everything is connected. I’d be a liar if I said it didn’t effect my elbow “

He said his spirits are good and he is expected to start throwing later this week.

Mize, the No. 1 overall pick in 2018, made just two starts last season, his last coming on April 14. He had Tommy John surgery on June 15. Mize did not specify when his back surgery took place.

