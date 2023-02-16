Tigers move up start times for weekday home games

Detroit — The Tigers are moving up the start times for several home games in 2023.

Based on feedback from fans and TV and business partners, the team announced Thursday that all weekday night home games will start at 6:40 p.m., up from 7:10 p.m.

“We’re constantly listening to feedback from fans and stakeholders and our staff has been hard at work this off-season enhancing the fan experience and addressing topics we hear about,” said Chris McGowan, president and CEO of Ilitch Sports and Entertainment.

Tigers single-game tickets will go on sale at 10 a.m. Friday. With Major League Baseball moving to a more balanced schedule in 2023, fans will have more options in picking out opponents, including home games against president Scott Harris’ former team, the San Francisco Giants (April 14-16) and the New York Mets (May 2-4), featuring two former Tigers aces, Justin Verlander and Max Scherer.

The ballclub also has increased their promotional-giveaway schedule, and the number of fans who will receive the giveaways, up to the first 15,000 through the gates.

There will be several Miguel Cabrera giveaways, as the Tigers’ slugger embarks on the final season of his Hall-of-Fame career, including two T-shirt nights (April 29 and Sept. 30) and a bobblehead (June 10).

“It’s going to be an emotional celebration of Miguel Cabrera’s final season as a player, which has led to strong demand for Tigers tickets,” McGowan said.

The Tigers’ complete schedule and promotional-giveaway and theme-night schedule is available at tigers.com.

tpaul@detroitnews.com

Twitter: @tonypaul1984