'I'm just ready to go': Tigers catcher Jake Rogers eager for return to lineup

Lakeland, Fla. — Jake Rogers, wearing a cowboy hat as he sat in the clubhouse Sunday morning, didn’t need to look up the date.

“July 18, 2021,” he said.

That was the last time he caught in a competitive baseball game. He doubled in four at-bats that day, while helping Wily Peralta, Buck Farmer and Alex Lange stitch nine innings of shutout ball in a 7-0 win over the Twins at Comerica Park.

His start behind the plate Sunday in a Grapefruit League game against the Orioles was his first in 588 days, his first since recovering from Tommy John surgery.

“Been a while,” he said. “I’m excited. I went into AJ’s office this morning and I was like, ‘I’m glad you put me in the nine-hole. That’s my home.’”

To which Hinch said, “He doesn’t have a choice. When you stop hitting you become a manager. Then you can set the lineup (laughter).”

The Rogers-Hinch banter has been among the many things that we’ve missed the last 19 months. Rogers will be calling pitches with a PitchCom and pitch timer for the first time in actual competition.

“I’m just ready to go,” Rogers said. “I told AJ I was just so excited, ready to get into the box and get the juices flowing again.”

And what's with the cowboy hat?

"It was a little scoreboard (picture) thing they were doing with cowboy hats," said Rogers, who grew up in the Texas Panhandle town of Canyon, near Amarillo. "They didn't know what to do with them afterward, so they gave them to me."

Seems right.

Around the horn

Gabe Alvarez, who manages the Tigers’ Double-A affiliate at Erie, is coaching third base for at least the first half of the Grapefruit League season. Gary Jones, who will coach third for the Tigers this season, is still recovering from an offseason knee procedure.

