Tigers' Tyler Nevin shut down due to oblique soreness

Lakeland, Fla. — Tigers infielder Tyler Nevin, who is in the thick of the fight for a roster spot, has not been available for the last two days.

Manager AJ Hinch said Nevin was dealing with oblique soreness.

“He felt some soreness after batting practice (Tuesday),” Hinch said. “He’s getting an MRI to get it checked out. We will have an update on Friday.”

Nevin, who is 4-for-19 with two homers in seven spring games, was due to get some extended playing time at third base and first base, with several players out of camp to participate in the World Baseball Classic.

He is competing against Ryan Kreidler, Zack Short and non-roster players Cesar Hernandez, Andy Ibanez and Jermaine Palacios for an infield spot.

Ibanez, who is playing for Team Cuba in the WBC, is dealing with a finger injury and didn’t play in Cuba’s first game.

“We’ve been in contact with them,” Hinch said. “We know he’s limited, but there’s nothing to report.”

Ibanez is going to remain with Team Cuba.

Twitter: @cmccosky