Tigers option RHP Reese Olson to Triple-A Toledo; Wenceel Perez also sent down

Lakeland, Fla. — They were moving lockers out of the clubhouse Friday morning, which means only one thing: more players have been sent out of camp.

The Tigers announced that right-handed pitcher Reese Olson and infielder Wenceel Perez, who because of injuries never got a chance to compete, were optioned to Triple-A Toledo.

Both players were just getting to the point physically where they could start competing in games. Olson dealt with shingles and then abdominal soreness while Perez was out with a back issue.

"If it works out in their schedule and we can get them some action in big-league competition, we will," manager AJ Hinch said. "But we're not going to alter their schedules to accommodate that. The key is not to get into Major League spring game, but if it works out and we can reward their rehab work with an appearance here, that'd be great."

The Tigers also transferred right-handed pitchers Angel De Jesus and Brenan Hanifee and catcher-first baseman Mario Feliciano to minor-league camp.

chris.mccosky@detroitnews.com

Twitter: @cmccosky